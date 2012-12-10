BRIEF-Dasan Zhone Solutions reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Dasan Zhone Solutions reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
REDFORD, Mich. Dec 10 President Barack Obama on Monday threw his weight behind labor unions opposed to a Republican-led drive for "right-to-work" laws in Michigan, saying efforts to pass such measures were not about economics but about politics.
Obama, speaking to workers at the Daimler Detroit Diesel plant in Redford, Michigan, said he was against any attempt to "take away your right to bargain for better wages and working conditions."
* Dasan Zhone Solutions reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* American Water reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Newmont announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results