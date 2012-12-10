REDFORD, Mich. Dec 10 President Barack Obama on Monday threw his weight behind labor unions opposed to a Republican-led drive for "right-to-work" laws in Michigan, saying efforts to pass such measures were not about economics but about politics.

Obama, speaking to workers at the Daimler Detroit Diesel plant in Redford, Michigan, said he was against any attempt to "take away your right to bargain for better wages and working conditions."