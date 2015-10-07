(Adds details on audience members)
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama called
for higher blue-collar wages and benefits and promoted
collective bargaining on Wednesday, courting workers' unions in
a day-long event as his advancing Pacific Rim trade deal has
left many labor groups disenchanted with the White House.
In a speech to workers, union leaders, lawmakers and
employers, Obama supported the defense of workers' rights and
urged workers to band together in an increasingly
technology-driven economy.
"I believe when people attack unions, they're attacking the
middle class," Obama told attendees of the first-ever White
House Summit on Worker Voice.
"We've got to make sure ... working Americans don't get lost
in the shuffle," he said. "They can come together and they can
win."
Obama and union leaders have recently been at odds, with the
president advocating for a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership
that labor groups fear could destroy U.S. jobs. The pact was
announced early Monday and is awaiting approval from Congress.
At the summit, Obama pointed out that the audience included
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whose caucus has been
skeptical of Obama's trade discussions, and AFL-CIO President
Richard Trumka, who has been highly critical of the deal.
He said the idea for the event was borne out of a
conversation with Trumka and Service Employees International
Union President Mary Kay Henry, another staunch TPP opponent,
who Obama called on to speak at a question-and-answer session
later in the day.
Obama cited companies like Lyft and Uber,
ride-sharing services, and Handy and TaskRabbit, which help
users outsource housekeeping and chores, as innovators that help
increase workers' flexibility and autonomy.
But he cautioned that such companies, which are not
unionized, could also be detrimental to workers.
"If the combination of globalization and automation
undermines the capacity of the ordinary worker and the ordinary
family to be able to support themselves ... then we're going to
have problems," he said.
Terrence Wise, a second-generation fast-food worker at both
Burger King Corp and McDonald's Corp and a
union member, introduced the president.
"I have seen firsthand how we are heard - and how we make
change - when workers like us stick together," he said. "We are
united as working people, as moms and dads, as proud Americans,
to make sure all work pays what we need to support our
families."
