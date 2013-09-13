Sept 12 An unknown number of United Airlines
customers purchased U.S. flight tickets for
practically nothing for a short period on Thursday when the
company's website displayed some fares at zero but there's no
guarantee anyone will be able to use the tickets.
"One of our filings today contained an error which resulted
in certain fares displaying as zero," United Airlines
spokeswoman Jennifer Dohm said in an email. "We have corrected
this error."
The airline said it temporarily shut down its website and
stopped booking flights through its phone center for
approximately two hours before resuming operations after the
error was fixed.
Miscellaneous airport fees may have resulted in some
passengers paying a nominal cost for the tickets. United was
still debating if it will honor the fares purchased or if
customers are out of luck.
"We are in the process of evaluating this and as always we
will do what is appropriate," Dohm said.