Sept 13 Some lucky customers who acquired United
Airlines tickets at zero cost because of a computer programming
error will be allowed to use them, an airline spokeswoman said
on Friday.
"United has reviewed the error that occurred yesterday and
decided that, based on these specific circumstances, we will
honor the tickets," spokeswoman Mary Clark said in an email.
United did not say how many such tickets were issued on
Thursday. The airline temporarily shut down its website to
correct the error and also stopped booking flights through its
phone center for about two hours.
Miscellaneous airport fees, such as the Sept. 11 security
fee, may have resulted in some passengers paying a nominal price
for the tickets.