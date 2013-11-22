Nov 22 More than 40 percent of U.S. public
universities and nonprofit colleges face lower or anemic tuition
revenue growth and declining enrollment in fiscal 2014,
according to a survey released by Moody's Investors Service on
Friday.
The rating agency said the negative credit trend was
spreading in the higher education sector after cumulative years
of depressed family income and net worth as well as dimmer job
prospects for recent graduates.
"As this contagion spreads through higher education,
tuition-dependent colleges and universities, both public and
private, will be especially challenged to sustain competitive
position and credit strength," Moody's said.
Regional public universities and small private colleges
lacking a well-defined niche were most at risk, Moody's added.
The survey is available to Moody's subscribers at: here