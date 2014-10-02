By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 A federal judge ruled in favor
of for-profit colleges and universities on Thursday, overturning
a U.S. Department of Education rule that limits how the schools
recruit students.
Judge Rosemary Collyer of D.C. District Court said the
agency failed to explain why it banned the schools from offering
bonuses to recruiters based on the number of students they
enroll who graduate. The court asked the Department to amend the
rules.
The for-profit college industry, which includes schools such
as the University of Phoenix, run by the Apollo Education Group
Inc, has come under scrutiny from the Obama
administration and Democrats in Congress for the amount of debt
accrued by its students, the majority of whom receive financial
aid from the federal government.
Former students have testified before Congress that they
were misled by for-profit college recruiters who inflated
future job prospects and earning potential.
The Obama administration responded in 2013 by prohibiting
schools from offering bonuses to recruiters for their
performance, including the number of enrollees who graduate.
The Association of Private Sector Colleges and Universities,
the largest membership organization of for-profit colleges, sued
the Department of Education in February over the rule.
In court papers, the Department of Education argued that
giving incentives to recruiters for the number of enrollees who
graduate would indirectly lead them to push too aggressively
because enrollment is the "necessary preliminary step" toward
graduation.
A federal appeals court previously found the ban on
graduation-based compensation was arbitrary and ruled that it
should be overturned absent a better explanation from the
agency.
In her written opinion Judge Collyer said the Department of
Education had failed to give a better reason for the ban than it
did in the previous case.
Apollo Group shares were up 2.6 percent on the Nasdaq stock
exchange in afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards. Editing by Andre Grenon)