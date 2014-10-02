(Adds details on Devry University, paragraph three, and
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Oct 2 A federal judge ruled in favor
of for-profit colleges and universities on Thursday, overturning
a U.S. Department of Education rule that limits how the schools
recruit students.
Judge Rosemary Collyer of Washington, D.C. District Court
said the agency failed to explain why it banned the schools from
offering bonuses to recruiters based on the number of students
they enroll who graduate. The court asked the Department to
amend the rule.
The for-profit college industry includes non-traditional
schools aimed at adult learners, such as the Devry University
, a member of the group representing the plaintiffs in the
case.
For-profit colleges have come under scrutiny from the Obama
administration and Democrats in Congress for the amount of debt
accrued by their students, the majority of whom receive
financial aid from the federal government.
Former students have testified before Congress that they
were misled by for-profit college recruiters who inflated
future job prospects and earning potential.
The Obama administration responded in 2013 by prohibiting
schools from offering bonuses to recruiters for their
performance, including the number of enrollees who graduate.
The Association of Private Sector Colleges and Universities,
the largest membership organization of for-profit colleges, sued
the Department of Education in February over the rule.
In a statement issued after Thursday's ruling, the group's
general counsel, Sally Stroup, said the Department should
"correct its errors by suspending the flawed regulations and
engaging in a new rulemaking."
In court papers, the Department of Education argued that
giving incentives to recruiters for the number of enrollees who
graduate would indirectly lead them to push too aggressively
because enrollment is the "necessary preliminary step" toward
graduation.
A federal appeals court previously found the ban on
graduation-based compensation was arbitrary and ruled that it
should be overturned absent a better explanation from the
agency.
In her written opinion, Judge Collyer said the Department of
Education had failed to give a better reason for the ban than it
did in the previous case.
In late afternoon trading, Devry University shares were up
0.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
