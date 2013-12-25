By Curtis Skinner and Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Dec 25 A high volume of holiday
packages overwhelmed shipping and logistics company UPS,
the company said on Wednesday, delaying the arrival of Christmas
presents around the globe and sending angry consumers to social
media to vent.
Amazon.com responded with an email to affected
customers offering shipping refunds and $20 gift cards to
compensate.
A convergence of factors, including higher volume than
expected and recent patches of bad weather, caused the delays,
UPS spokeswoman Natalie Black said.
The company projected 132 million deliveries last week "and
obviously we exceeded that," Black said, without disclosing how
many packages had been sent.
"For now, UPS is really focused on delivering the remaining
packages," Black said. "You might not see trucks, but people are
working."
Customers awaiting deliveries should expect packages on
Thursday or Friday and those with delivery guarantees will get
appropriate refunds, she said. Amazon.com's email said credits
were applied directly to user accounts.
Packages shipped via UPS for Amazon.com by Prime customers,
who pay $79 a year for two-day shipping, may be eligible for
additional refunds. Amazon's stated policy for missed deliveries
is to offer a free one-month extension of Prime.
UPS has not yet coordinated with Amazon, nor has it
determined what percentage of the undelivered packages were from
Amazon, Black said.
Amazon also did not disclose how many of its shipments were
affected or how many users got the email about delayed orders.
"If customers from Amazon were impacted, we'll work with
Amazon to resolve that," Black said.
Amazon processed customer orders on time for holiday
delivery, company spokeswoman Mary Osako said. "We are reviewing
the performance of the delivery carriers," she said.
Frustrated consumers took to social media, with some
complaining that gifts purchased for their children would not
arrive in time to make it under the tree by Christmas morning.
"Really @UPS would have been better had you delivered our
package yesterday like it was scheduled," tweeted a user named
Heather Bender, who added the hashtags #UPSFail and
#NoSantaGiftForMySon.
"Package was delayed in transit & not received as
guaranteed. Disappointed 9 year old," said a Twitter user named
Jennifer Marten.
Others on social media urged shoppers to be more
appreciative of the delivery company's work during the holiday
season.
"While others take vacation and time off in December,
remember we aren't allowed ever to be off in December. Ever,"
Donny Ratcliffe, who identified himself as a UPS driver for the
last 20 years, said on the UPS Facebook page.
"So when you see your family and complain that your package
is held up, everyone who moves your package is working and
doesn't get the Xmas experience you get," he said. "Be thankful
for that."