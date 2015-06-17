By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, June 17
of U.S. agriculture is driving a transformation to bio-based
products across the economy that is supporting millions of jobs
and significantly displacing fossil fuels, according to a study
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.
"We need to think more broadly, beyond fuel and energy, that
there is an amazing opportunity in chemicals, in enzymes, in
bio-plastic materials, in forest products," USDA Secretary Tom
Vilsack said in an interview.
"It's the kind of opportunity that can truly revolutionize
and change the American economy so it becomes much more
balanced," Vilsack said.
The report, An Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased
Products Industry, was commissioned by USDA under the 2014
federal farm bill and produced by a team led by specialists at
Duke and North Carolina State universities. It examines the
"bio-economy," or processes based on using renewable plant and
animal resources to produce food, fuels and other materials.
The most visible aspect of the bio-economy is bio-fuel such
as corn-based ethanol that has expanded rapidly with government
support in the past decade.
But the report largely excludes energy, food, livestock and
pharmaceuticals to illustrate less well-known sectors such as
bio-plastics, bio-based chemicals, forestry and textiles.
"The total contribution of the bio-based products industry
to the U.S. economy in 2013 was $369 billion and employment of
four million workers," the report says.
The report includes case studies from companies including
Ford, John Deere, Penford, Novozymes, Coca-Cola
, DuPont and Patagonia.
USDA says it has about 20,000 bio-based products in its
"BioPreferred" database and that number is growing almost daily.
"In terms of the dollar value of products sold, direct sales
of bio-based products in 2013 were estimated to be nearly $126
billion," the study said, which "generated another $126 billion
in indirect sales and $117 billion in induced sales."
Bio-based materials are displacing petroleum in chemical
feed stocks as well as in materials, such as the use of natural
fibers as packing and insulation instead of synthetics such as
Styrofoam.
"We estimate that the use of bio-based products is currently
displacing about 300 million gallons of petroleum per year. This
is equivalent to taking 200,000 cars off the road," the report
said.
The study recommends USDA's backing for bio-based product
production credits and a "USDA Certified Biobased Product" label
among other steps to expand the bio-economy.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Alan Raybould)