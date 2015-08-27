CHICAGO Aug 27 The vast majority of U.S.
kindergarten-age children are vaccinated against preventable
diseases but sizable pockets of unprotected children still
exist, posing a public health threat, according to a government
study.
Only 1.7 percent of U.S. parents of kindergartners sought
exemptions in 2014 from laws requiring children be vaccinated,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
study.
Rates vary nationwide, however, with at least one state
reporting over 6 percent of parents seeking exemptions, the
study released Thursday found.
"Pockets of children who miss vaccinations exist in our
communities and they leave these communities vulnerable to
outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases," Dr. Anne Schuchat,
director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and
Respiratory Diseases, told reporters in a media briefing.
Lawmakers in at least 10 states including California are
making efforts to tighten school vaccination exemption rules
after a measles outbreak at Disneyland in Anaheim sickened more
than 100 people earlier this year.
All states require a schedule of vaccines that a child must
have before he or she can be enrolled in school. Every state
allows exemptions from vaccines for medical reasons, and all but
Mississippi and West Virginia allow exemptions for religious
reasons.
Because U.S. measles vaccination rates are high, at 94
percent among kindergarten-age children, the Disney outbreak was
less of a problem than in Canada, Schuchat said.
"We were lucky in the U.S. We didn't see large outbreaks in
schools," she said, adding that in one province in Canada, there
were more than 100 measles cases from the Disney exposure
"because of a big pocket of undervaccinated people."
High vaccination rates provide herd immunity, preventing the
spread of a virus to individuals too young or too sick to be
vaccinated.
According to the report, which included data on 45 states
that met reporting requirements and the District of Columbia,
the median rate of kindergartners with any exemption was less
than 1 percent in six states and greater than 4 percent in 11
states.
Mississippi reported the lowest rates of vaccine exemptions
with a median of 0.1 percent, while Idaho reported the highest
at 6.5 percent.
Schuchat said she was encouraged that states increasingly
are making vaccination coverage information available to
residents online, with as many as 21 states doing so in the
current reporting period.
Parents can use that data to check on vaccination coverage
in their own communities and schools, depending on how the state
reports the data, she said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Andrew Hay)