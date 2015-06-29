SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29 California lawmakers on Monday sent Governor Jerry Brown a bill to substantially limit vaccine exemptions for school children in the most populous U.S. state, following last year's measles outbreak at Disneyland that sickened more than 100 people.

The bill, which would make California the third state to eliminate religious and other personal vaccine exemptions, passed the state Senate on a vote of 24-14 in its final form, which included amendments that would give some parents years to comply and make it easier for parents to obtain medical exemptions from doctors.

The measure sparked angry opposition from parents who fear side effects from vaccinations as well as from some religious conservatives. A spokesman for Brown said the Democratic governor would look closely at the bill. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Peter Cooney)