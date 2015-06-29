SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29 California lawmakers
on Monday sent Governor Jerry Brown a bill to substantially
limit vaccine exemptions for school children in the most
populous U.S. state, following last year's measles outbreak at
Disneyland that sickened more than 100 people.
The bill, which would make California the third state to
eliminate religious and other personal vaccine exemptions,
passed the state Senate on a vote of 24-14 in its final form,
which included amendments that would give some parents years to
comply and make it easier for parents to obtain medical
exemptions from doctors.
The measure sparked angry opposition from parents who fear
side effects from vaccinations as well as from some religious
conservatives. A spokesman for Brown said the Democratic
governor would look closely at the bill.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing
by Peter Cooney)