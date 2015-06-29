(Updates to include details of the bill)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29 California lawmakers
on Monday sent Governor Jerry Brown a bill to substantially
limit vaccine exemptions for school children in the most
populous U.S. state, following last year's measles outbreak at
Disneyland that sickened more than 100 people.
The bill, which would make California the third state to
eliminate religious and other personal vaccine exemptions,
passed the state Senate on a vote of 24-14 in its final form,
which included amendments that would give some parents years to
comply and make it easier for parents to obtain medical
exemptions from doctors.
Brown, a Democrat, who had in the past opposed dropping the
religious exemption, said through a spokesman Monday he would
give the bill careful consideration.
"The Governor believes that vaccinations are profoundly
important and a major public health benefit and this bill will
be closely considered," Evan Westrup, Brown's press secretary,
said in a statement.
The measure sparked angry opposition from some religious
conservatives and from parents who are worried about the side
effects of vaccinations.
In recent years, vaccination rates at many California
schools have plummeted as parents, some of whom fear a now
debunked link between vaccines and autism, have declined to
inoculate their children.
The legislation was prompted by a measles outbreak last
December traced to the Disneyland theme park in Southern
California.
Most children are vaccinated, but at some schools, many in
affluent and liberal communities, vaccination rates are well
below the 92 percent level needed to maintain group immunity
that can protect those who are not vaccinated or have weak
immune systems.
The bill was amended in the Assembly last week to give
children with existing exemptions more time before they must be
vaccinated against such diseases as measles, polio and
pertussis. Another amendment allowed doctors to consider family
history when deciding whether to grant children medical
exemptions from vaccinations.
The Senate vote on Monday was a concurrence vote, in which
senators gave the bill final approval by accepting those
assembly amendments.
Under the bill, personal beliefs exemptions filed before
Jan. 1, 2016, would remain in effect until children complete
their "grade spans," defined as the years from birth to
preschool, kindergarten to sixth grade, and seventh through 12th
grades.
Children with medical exemptions would not be affected.
In testimony on the bill, opponents said they feared their
children would be harmed and that the bill would deny them their
right to public education.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Eric Beech)