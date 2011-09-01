By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, Sept 1
ATLANTA, Sept 1 More young children are getting
immunized in the United States for preventable diseases such as
measles, mumps, rubella and hepatitis A, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday.
The percentage of children ages 19 to 35 months who
received one or more doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR)
vaccine increased to 91.5 percent in 2010, from 90 percent the
previous year, the federal agency said.
Experts had worried U.S. child immunization levels were
falling because of some parents' concern about vaccine safety.
Rotavirus vaccinations jumped to 59.2 percent from 43.9
percent, according to the CDC's National Immunization Survey of
more than 17,000 households. The survey looked at children born
between January 2007 and July 2009.
The percentage of children who received the full series of
Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine rose to 66.8
percent from 54.8 percent. Hib disease was the leading cause of
bacterial meningitis among U.S. children under 5 before the
vaccine.
"During 2010, national coverage with all recommended
vaccines increased or remained stable compared with 2009," the
report said. Less than one percent of toddlers had received no
vaccinations, the survey found.
"Today's report is reassuring because it means that most
parents are protecting their young children from diseases that
can cause widespread and sometimes severe harm," said Dr. Anne
Schuchat, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization
and Respiratory Diseases.
"We recommend vaccinations because they are one of the most
effective, safest ways to keep children healthy."
Fears that vaccines might cause autism or other health
problems have led some parents to skip vaccinations, despite
repeated reassurances from health authorities. The concerns
have also forced costly reformulations of many vaccines.
In late August, a federal panel of experts concluded that
vaccines cause very few side effects and found no evidence that
they cause autism or type 1 diabetes.
The CDC survey released on Thursday found no disparities in
immunization rates by race for most vaccines, but children
living below the poverty line had lower vaccinations rates for
some diseases than other children.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Cynthia Johnston, Todd Eastham)