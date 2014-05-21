(Recasts with comments from Kerry; changes dateline, previous
WASHINGTON)
By Patricia Zengerle
MEXICO CITY May 21 Impatience with the
Venezuelan government is growing over its "total failure" to
show good faith in talks to resolve the country's political
crisis, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.
Addressing the media during a visit to Mexico City, Kerry
said he hoped that sanctions on Venezuela would not be
necessary, but that "all options remain on the table."
"The power is in the hands of the government, and the
government has to exercise that power in a responsible way in
order to make the choices to create stability and a way forward
in Venezuela," Kerry told a news conference.
Since anti-government demonstrations began in Venezuela in
February, at least 42 people have been killed and more than 800
injured. About 3,000 people have also been arrested, with more
than 200 still behind bars.
The unrest has been Venezuela's worst in a decade and drawn
attention to the OPEC oil producer's deep economic problems,
including soaring inflation and scarcities of basic goods.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the handpicked
successor to the late U.S. antagonist and leftist firebrand Hugo
Chavez, has railed against talk of sanctions from Washington,
which he terms "the imperialist elitists from the north."
But talks between Maduro's government and the opposition to
resolve the crisis have stumbled.
Mediators from the Union of South American States (UNASUR)
regional grouping urged both sides back to the negotiating table
on Tuesday.
Kerry said "the neighbors" of Venezuela, including the
United States, are concerned about the situation there causing
regional instability.
But he stressed that Washington is not undertaking any
action in Venezuela and, in fact, has reached out to third
parties, including the Vatican, to mediate the crisis.
Appearing beside Kerry, Mexican Foreign Minister Jose
Antonio Meade said he backed the Venezuela talks, but they had
to include conditions such as respect for human rights.
A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would
impose travel and financial sanctions on individual Venezuelans
deemed responsible for human rights abuses.
However, a State Department official said the U.S.
government did not "support taking those actions right now," as
they risked torpedoing negotiations.
"We certainly understand the frustration that has led to
that legislation. And the focus on the human rights abusers we
think is the right one," said the official, who spoke to
reporters on condition of anonymity.
Kerry said he was eager for sanctions to be avoided.
"Our hope is that ... President Maduro and others will make
the decisions that will make it unnecessary for them to be
implemented. But all options remain on the table at this time
with the hopes that we can move the process forward," he said.
(Additional reporting by Dave Graham; editing by G Crosse and
Tom Brown)