(Adds Venezuela cabinet change, decree powers sought)
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 9 The United States declared
Venezuela a national security threat on Monday and ordered
sanctions against seven officials from the oil-rich country in
the worst bilateral diplomatic dispute since socialist President
Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed and issued the executive
order, which senior administration officials said did not target
Venezuela's energy sector or broader economy. But the move
stokes tensions between Washington and Caracas just as U.S.
relations with Cuba, a longtime U.S. foe in Latin America and
key ally to Venezuela, are set to be normalized.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced the sanctions
as an attempt to topple his government. At the end of a
thundering two-hour speech, Maduro said he would seek decree
powers to counter the "imperialist" threat, and appointed one of
the sanctioned officials as the new interior minister.
Declaring any country a threat to national security is the
first step in starting a U.S. sanctions program. The same
process has been followed with countries such as Iran and Syria,
U.S. officials said.
The White House said the order targeted people whose actions
undermined democratic processes or institutions, had committed
acts of violence or abuse of human rights, were involved in
prohibiting or penalizing freedom of expression, or were
government officials involved in public corruption.
"Venezuelan officials past and present who violate the human
rights of Venezuelan citizens and engage in acts of public
corruption will not be welcome here, and we now have the tools
to block their assets and their use of U.S. financial systems,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"We are deeply concerned by the Venezuelan government's
efforts to escalate intimidation of its political opponents," he
added.
Venezuela called home its charge d'affaires in Washington
for consultations, and Maduro accused Obama of a "colossal
mistake" and "imperialist arrogance" similar to his predecessors
Richard Nixon and George W. Bush.
"President Barack Obama ... has personally decided to take
on the task of defeating my government and intervening in
Venezuela to control it," Maduro said in a televised address.
In response, Maduro said he would on Tuesday ask the
National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Socialists, to grant
him decree powers - for the second time in his nearly two-year
rule through a so-called Enabling Law, which critics blast as a
power grab.
Maduro also paraded the seven officials, hailing them as
"heroes" and naming national intelligence head Gustavo Gonzalez,
whom Washington accuses of complicity in violence against
protesters, as new interior minister.
DENIED ENTRY
The two countries have not had full diplomatic
representation since 2008, when late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez expelled then-U.S. Ambassador Patrick Duddy. Washington
responded by expelling Venezuelan envoy Bernardo Alvarez.
The list of sanctioned individuals includes: Gonzalez, the
head of state intelligence service Sebin; Manuel Perez, director
of the national police; and Justo Noguero, a former National
Guard commander who runs state mining firm CVG. It also includes
three other military officers and a state prosecutor.
The individuals' would have their property and interests in
the United States blocked or frozen and would be denied entry
into the United States. U.S. citizens and permanent residents
would be prohibited from doing business with them.
The White House also called on Venezuela to release all
political prisoners.
"We've seen many times that the Venezuelan government tries
to distract from its own actions by blaming the United States or
other members of the international community for events inside
Venezuela," Earnest said in the statement.
U.S. officials told reporters in a conference call that the
executive order did not target the Venezuelan people or economy
and stressed that upcoming legislative elections should be held
without intimidation of government opponents.
The sanctions effectively confirm Venezuela as the United
States' primary adversary in Latin America, a label that was for
decades applied to Communist-run Cuba until Washington and
Havana announced a diplomatic breakthrough in December.
Washington said last week it would respond through
diplomatic channels to Venezuela's demand for it to cut the U.S.
Embassy's staff in Caracas after the government called for a
plan within 15 days to reduce staff to 17 from 100 at the
American facility.
Commercial ties between Venezuela and the United States have
largely been unaffected by diplomatic flare-ups, which were
common during Chavez's 14-year-rule.
The United States is Venezuela's top trading partner, and
the OPEC member in 2014 remained the fourth-largest supplier of
crude to the United States at an average of 733,000 barrels per
day - despite a decade-long effort by Caracas to diversify its
oil shipments to China and India.
Opposition leader and twice-presidential candidate Henrique
Capriles told Reuters the sanctions were a problem for a corrupt
elite in the Maduro government, but not ordinary Venezuelans.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton, additional
reporting by Brian Ellsworth, Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew
Cawthorne in Caracas; Editing by G Crosse, Paul Tait and Jeremy
Laurence)