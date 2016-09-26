CARTAGENA, Colombia, Sept 26 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on
Monday, the first formal meeting between the two since Kerry
became the top U.S. diplomat.
The two men sat down together after a ceremony in Cartagena
to mark the signing of a peace agreement to end Colombia's civil
war.
"My hope is we could have a serious conversation,"
Kerry told reporters in Cartagena a few hours before the
meeting, although he declined to provide specifics about what he
thought might come out of the conversation with a leader who has
been a persistent critic of U.S. policy.
