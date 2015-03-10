CARACAS, March 9 A furious Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro said on Monday U.S. sanction measures were
intended to topple his socialist government.
"President Barack Obama, representing the U.S. imperialist
elite, has personally decided to take on the task of defeating
my government and intervening in Venezuela to control it,"
Maduro said in a national TV address.
"That's why they have taken today's measure," the president
said in his first reaction to the U.S. sanctions against seven
Venezuela officials. The United States also declared that the
South American nation represents a national security threat.
(Reporting by Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Tait)