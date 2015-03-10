CARACAS, March 9 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Monday he would ask parliament for decree powers
to "preserve peace" and "fight imperialism" after Washington
declared Venezuela a national security threat and sanctioned
seven officials.
Maduro, 52, said he would ask the National Assembly,
controlled by the ruling Socialist Party, to grant him the
special powers - for the second time in his nearly two-year rule
- through a so-called Enabling Law.
(Reporting by Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Tait)