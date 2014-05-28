WASHINGTON May 28 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to impose
sanctions on Venezuelans responsible for human rights abuses
during anti-government protests, despite Obama administration
worries that they could threaten talks seeking to ease the
unrest.
The bill would authorize the Obama administration to deny
U.S. entry visas to Venezuelans deemed responsible for rights
abuses during three months of unrest and freeze their assets.
It passed by voice vote in the House, with backing from both
Republicans and Democrats. A similar measure approved by the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee has not yet come before the
full Senate.
"The United States Congress must stand ready to act on the
cause of freedom and democracy around the globe," Florida
Republican Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen said in a House
speech seeking support for the bill.
Since anti-government demonstrations began in Venezuela in
February, at least 42 people have been killed and more than 800
injured. About 3,000 people have also been arrested, with more
than 200 still behind bars.
The unrest has been Venezuela's worst in a decade and drawn
attention to the OPEC oil producer's deep economic problems,
including soaring inflation and scarcities of basic goods.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the handpicked
successor to the late U.S. antagonist and leftist firebrand Hugo
Chavez, has railed against talk of sanctions from Washington.
Venezuelan officials have accused the opposition of plotting to
topple Maduro in league with Washington.
A U.S. State Department official said last week the
administration did not support sanctions now because they risked
torpedoing negotiations between Maduro's government and the
opposition to end the crisis.
New York Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, who
opposed the bill, said the United States should not be acting
unilaterally, but together with allies in Latin America.
"This bill does not advance U.S. interests. It will not help
the people of Venezuela and it sends a message to our regional
allies that we do not care about what they think," he said.
