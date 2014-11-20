WASHINGTON Nov 19 The Obama administration
would like to work with the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions on
Venezuela in response to a crackdown on anti-government
protests, President Barack Obama's deputy national security
adviser told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Tony Blinken, who is Obama's choice to be deputy secretary
of state, said Washington had refrained from pushing for
sanctions in the past few months to allow diplomatic efforts by
some Latin American countries to secure the release of
opposition leaders from jail and nudge Caracas toward electoral
reform.
But those efforts have failed, Blinken told the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee at his nomination hearing. "We would
not oppose moving forward with additional sanctions," he said.
In July, Washington barred a group of Venezuelan officials,
including government ministers and presidential advisers, from
the United States after accusing them of abuses in the crackdown
on protests against President Nicolas Maduro this spring.
But the State Department did not say who would be denied
entry and said the measures did not amount to sanctions against
Venezuela.
Pointing to those measures, Blinken told the senators: "We
would look forward to working with you to go further."
In Venezuela's worst unrest in a decade, 43 people were
killed and several thousand were arrested in months of
demonstrations spearheaded by hard-line opposition and student
leaders at the start of this year.
Maduro has condemned talk of sanctions from Washington.
Venezuelan officials have accused the opposition of plotting to
topple Maduro in league with Washington.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Ken Wills)