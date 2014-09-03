WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Telecommunications company
Verizon Communications will pay $7.4 million to settle a
consumer privacy investigation, the Federal Communications
Commission said on Wednesday.
The FCC's enforcement bureau investigated allegations that
Verizon for several years used its customers' personal
information when tailoring marketing campaigns without first
providing its customers with the required notice or obtaining
consent.
In addition to the payment, Verizon has agreed to notify
customers of their opt-out rights related to marketing on every
bill for the next three years, the agency said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)