(In May 20 story, corrects Edward Mahoney's affiliation to
Vermont Alliance for Ethical Healthcare, not True Dignity
Vermont)
By Jason McLure
May 20 Vermont on Monday became the fourth U.S.
state to end legal penalties for doctors who prescribe
medication to terminally ill patients seeking to end their own
lives.
The law, which includes a number of safeguards over the next
three years as the state adapts, marked the first time a U.S.
state has used the legislative process to make assisted suicide
legal. Oregon and Washington have similar laws passed through
ballot measures and a Montana court authorized the practice in
2009.
"Vermonters who face terminal illness and are in
excruciating pain at the end of their lives now have control
over their destinies. This is the right thing to do," said
Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, who signed the law on
Monday.
Supporters of the practice are hoping Vermont's law will
lend momentum in other states, such as Connecticut and New
Jersey, that have considered similar legislation. A bill
legalizing the practice failed in Massachusetts last year.
The law allows physicians to prescribe death-inducing
medications, which terminally ill patients wishing to commit
suicide could then administer to themselves. It limits the
prescriptions to residents of the state.
"Vermont's law reflects another normalization of the
practice of aid in dying in the practice of medicine," said
Kathryn Tucker, director of legal affairs at Compassion and
Choices, a group that backed the Vermont law. "Support for
patients to be empowered and choose aid and dying is growing. So
I think this is an important step in moving that forward."
The Vermont bill is more sweeping than the initiatives
passed in Oregon or Washington. As in those two states, it
provides a number of safeguards - though the Vermont bill calls
for these to expire in 2016.
During the first three years, the law requires ailing
patients to make three requests for death-inducing drugs. Both
the patient's primary physician and a consulting doctor must
agree the patient is suffering from a terminal illness and is
capable of making an informed decision to request death-inducing
drugs.
After July 1, 2016, the practice of prescribing life-ending
medication will be overseen by professional practice standards
that govern physician conduct in other aspects of medicine.
The two-tiered approach was instituted as a compromise
between legislators who preferred Oregon's model of legal
safeguards and others who objected to what they saw as
government interference in end-of-life decisions.
Advocates of assisted suicide say the practice can save
years of suffering for patients of painful terminal illnesses,
such as bone cancer. Opponents warn that measures allowing it
may encourage people to take their own lives at the behest of
potential heirs or because they fear they are imposing a burden
on family.
Vermont Alliance for Ethical Healthcare, a group that
opposed the Vermont law, said it would work with a network of
health care providers to help support alternatives to the
terminally ill.
"We now have state-sanctioned suicide in Vermont," said
Edward Mahoney, president of the group, in a statement. "If the
state won't protect Vermonters, we will try."
(Reporting by Jason McLure in Littleton, New Hampshire; Editing
by Scott Malone and Nick Zieminski)