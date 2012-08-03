By Jason McLure
| LITTLETON, N.H.
LITTLETON, N.H. Aug 3 A Vermont man was
arrested after allegedly running over seven police cruisers with
a tractor, police said on Friday.
Roger Pion, 34, of Newport, Vermont now faces seven counts
of unlawful mischief and three other charges after being
arrested by state police for crushing cruisers belonging to the
Orleans County Sheriff's Department in the town of Derby on
Thursday.
"I felt like I was in a monster jam rally or something,"
said Rene Morris, an eyewitness told local television station
WCAX. "I just couldn't believe it, just backing up going over
it, turns around makes his way to the other vehicles
smashes those up."
State police estimated the damages at $250,000. The motive
for the crushing is still under investigation, police said in a
statement.
