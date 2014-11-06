By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Veterans Affairs
Department will seek further budget increases to deal with
medical appointment backlogs and the mounting costs of caring
for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, VA Secretary Bob McDonald
said on Thursday.
The increases will be requested on top of about $16 billion
in emergency funds that Congress approved last summer amid a
scandal over veterans languishing on long waiting lists for care
at VA clinics and hospitals.
"We need more," McDonald told a media breakfast hosted by
the Christian Science Monitor.
He said costs of caring for veterans keep rising because of
claims for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder,
which affects veterans of conflicts all the way back to World
War II, and illnesses related to the Agent Orange defoliant used
during the Vietnam War. He added that as veterans age, they have
more medical problems.
He noted that the VA is still providing benefits to one
dependent of a Civil War veteran and about 100 dependents of the
1898 Spanish-American War.
"Forty years from now is going to be the peak need for the
veterans who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq," McDonald said. "We
need to start building that capability now. We're going to be
asking for budget increases in order to do that, to provide that
capability."
McDonald, the former Procter & Gamble Co chief
executive who took over as VA secretary in August after former
Army general Eric Shinseki resigned the post amid the care delay
scandal, declined to specify the size of the increase.
The VA's budget has increased every year during the Obama
administration from about $100 billion in fiscal 2009 to about
$154 billion for the 2014 fiscal year, largely as a result of
decisions to allow medical claims for PTSD and Agent Orange
conditions.
While the $16 billion in emergency funds approved in July
will allow the VA to hire more doctors and nurses, open new
clinics and expand private care, he said it will not allow the
hiring of more people to deal with a backlog of disability
claims for veterans.
