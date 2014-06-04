WASHINGTON, June 4 Under pressure to solve a
crisis involving delayed medical care for veterans, U.S.
lawmakers began talks on Wednesday on bipartisan legislation to
address problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the chamber's
Veterans Affairs Committee, and Republican Senator John McCain
of Arizona met to try to work out differences.
"We need to try to come to a compromise on this, because the
veterans deserve better than us being gridlocked," McCain told
reporters after the meeting. McCain was a Vietnam-era prisoner
of war and has long been an advocate for U.S. veterans.
Aides to Senate Democrats, who have the majority in the
chamber, said floor action on legislation to reform the agency
was possible as soon as Thursday.
Sanders said that later on Wednesday he would meet the
Republican chairman of the House Veterans Affairs committee,
Representative Jeff Miller, to discuss proposals.
Last week Eric Shinseki resigned as secretary of Veterans
Affairs after revelations that many agency officials were
covering up delays in medical treatments for veterans to improve
the appearance of their job performance.
The agency, which is dealing with aging Vietnam War veterans
and 2 million veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has had
difficulties for years in providing timely medical care. Its
inspector general said last month that delayed care was
"systemic" throughout the agency.
Veterans' groups have expressed concern that legislative
proposals to change the agency could be trapped in political
gridlock, especially in a midterm election year. However,
neither party wants to be perceived as ignoring problems at the
Department of Veterans Affairs.
Reforms gained momentum on Tuesday when Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid said he was negotiating with the chamber's
Republican leadership to try to hold votes this week on
legislation to address the crisis in veterans' care.
The House of Representatives already has passed a bill by
Miller giving the agency authority to immediately fire
executives based on performance. Last month Sanders blocked a
similar proposal in the Senate by Republican Marco Rubio.
Sanders this week proposed legislation that would give the
agency more power to fire executives while allowing them to
appeal, which he said was necessary to avoid politicizing the
agency. His bill would also enable the agency to take other
actions, including hiring more doctors, to reduce waiting time
for veterans' appointments.
McCain and other Republicans on Tuesday introduced
legislation to give veterans a "choice card" to seek private
care if necessary.
McCain said on Wednesday after meeting Sanders that having a
choice of doctors was still the "fundamental difference" between
them.
Sanders said, "I think Senator McCain wants to see us make
certain that veterans throughout this country do not have to
wait in endless lines to get the healthcare they need. I
absolutely agree. My legislation does it a little differently
than his legislation does, but they both have the same goal."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tom Brown)