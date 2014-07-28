(Adds details on funding package, quotes, background)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 28 Leaders of the Veterans
Affairs committees in the U.S. Congress said on Monday they had
struck a rare compromise deal on legislation that provides about
$17 billion in funding to ease long waiting times for VA medical
centers.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Representative
Jeff Miller, a Republican, said the figure marks about the
halfway point between the competing proposals they announced
last week.
The compromise measure aims to clear months-long waiting
lists at VA hospitals and clinics across the country. The agency
has been rocked by scandal over cover-ups of these waiting
times, prompting the resignation of VA Secretary Eric Shinseki
in late May.
In Phoenix, doctors have alleged that some 40 veterans died
as their names languished on secret waiting lists while
officials misrepresented wait-time data to meet targets for
bonus compensation.
The Senate and House of Representatives responded by quickly
passing similar measures to allow veterans access to private
care. But there was no cost estimate at that time, and the
legislation bogged down over the $35 billion price tag forecast
by the Congressional Budget Office.
Sanders and Miller said about $12 billion of the $17 billion
total will be provided as emergency funding, meaning that
Congress can simply add it to the federal deficit and does not
need to find any offsetting savings.
"Funding for veterans needs must be considered a cost of war
and appropriated as emergency spending," Sanders said, just as
Iraq and Afghanistan war costs were funded in recent years.
The other $5 billion would be offset by reallocating
existing money within the VA's $154 billion annual budget.
The measure allows veterans forced to wait more than 30 days
for a VA medical appointment, or who live more than 40 miles (65
km) from a VA clinic, to seek private care at the department's
expense. It allocates $10 billion for this purpose and another
$5 billion to allow VA to hire more doctors and nurses.
It also provides more than $1.5 billion for the opening of
27 new VA medical clinics nationwide and potential other costs.
Additional costs needed over the private care initiative's
three-year lifespan would need to be handled through the annual
appropriations bills for the department, Miller and Sanders
said.
The bill also provides the VA secretary with more authority
to fire employees responsible for misrepresenting wait-time data
and for poor performance. To date, no one at the VA has been
dismissed over the scandal, though some executives have been
suspended.
Congress will need to move quickly on the Sanders-Miller
deal, as lawmakers are due to start a five-week summer recess on
Friday.
House Speaker John Boehner has agreed to bring the VA
legislation to a House vote this week, Miller said. He added
that he believes he can "sell" the funding deal to Republicans
who control the House, where measures that increase spending are
often difficult to pass.
"There will be an education process that will have to take
place," Miller added. "Obviously, some of our members will need
a little more educating than others."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott and Jim
Loney)