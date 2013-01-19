WASHINGTON Jan 18 A U.S. government watchdog on
Friday warned that the Department of Veterans Affairs risked
falling short on its goal to process disability claims on time
by 2015 and urged changes to ensure faster access to health
care.
The reports released on Friday are the latest reminder of
the strain on the VA after 11 years of non-stop war, even as VA
Secretary Eric Shinseki moves to overhaul the agency, an effort
bolstered by funding increases under the Obama administration.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) noted advances at
the VA, including efforts to move away from a paper system to
submit and process disability claims, which are sometimes
handwritten and often arrive incomplete. The VA is also
processing more claims than ever, it noted.
But the VA hasn't been able to keep pace with the rising
number of claims arriving from injured veterans and the GAO said
its backlog reduction strategy "fell short of established
criteria for sound planning."
"Without a comprehensive plan ... the agency risks spending
limited resources on initiatives that may not speed up
disability claims and appeals processes," the report said.
"This may, in turn, result in forcing veterans to continue
to wait months and even years to receive compensation for
injuries incurred during their service to the country."
The GAO's Daniel Bertoni told Reuters that it was far from
certain that the VA would be able to achieve its goal of
processing all claims within 125 days by 2015. The backlog of
claims -- those in system for more than 125 days -- has more
than tripled since September 2009.
"Never say never - they've made some significant inroads,"
Bertoni said. "But there's a lot of uncertainty about whether
these initiatives will be ultimately be successful."
In a separate report, the GAO also renewed concerns about
the VA's ability to ensure veterans get timely appointments for
health care. It said outpatient wait times reported by the VA
were "unreliable" and cited shortages of scheduling staffers
among the bureaucratic problems contributing to longer waits.
Jeff Miller, the Republican chairman of the House Committee
on Veterans Affairs, and Representative Kevin McCarthy, the
House Majority Whip, wrote a letter to Shinseki saying the GAO
audit showed "a large disconnect between VA internal goals and
the results."
The VA, in written responses to the reports, said it broadly
agreed with the GAO's conclusions. It noted steps it was taking
to get veterans their disability benefits faster and said it
would take steps to better measure the amount of time veterans
wait for health care appointments.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)