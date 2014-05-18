WASHINGTON May 18 White House Chief of Staff
Denis McDonough said President Barack Obama is "madder than
hell" about possible deadly healthcare delays at the Department
of Veterans Affairs and is determined to investigate and fix any
flaws in the system.
"We're going to get to the bottom of those things, fix them
and ensure that they don't happen again," McDonough said on
CBS's "Face the Nation" in an interview aired on Sunday.
The allegations that delays in treatment at veterans
hospitals could have led to otherwise preventable deaths has
sparked a growing political scandal, including calls for the
resignation of VA Secretary Eric Shinseki.
A top department official, Undersecretary of Health Dr.
Robert Petzel, resigned on Friday in a move critics said was an
effort at damage control. But McDonough sidestepped questions
about whether Shinseki had Obama's full confidence.
"The president will continue to demand that he and all of us
who work for him continue to fix these things until they are
functioning the way that our veterans believe they should,"
McDonough said.
Petzel's resignation came a day after he appeared alongside
Shinseki at a congressional hearing about accusations that VA
medical facilities in Phoenix covered up long wait times for
patients, including 40 who died while awaiting care.
Dr. Sam Foote, a whistleblower in the VA case, said on "Fox
News Sunday" that Petzel's resignation was "a great first step".
He said there was no way officials in Washington did not know of
the issue.
"They knew this was a big problem," he said, adding he
believed Shinseki should stay in his job to keep the focus on
fixing the problem.
"I think our best bet at this point is to keep the secretary
on board. But I think the president needs to keep him on a
pretty short leash," Foote said.
The VA has put three senior officials in Phoenix on
administrative leave after doctors there said they were ordered
to hold veterans' names for months on a secret waiting list
until a spot opened up on an official list that met the agency's
two-week waiting time goals.
Allegations have been reported about similar cover-up
schemes at VA medical facilities in at least seven other cities.
The agency runs the largest U.S. healthcare group, overseeing
some 1,700 hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other
facilities.
(Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Jim Loney)