WASHINGTON Aug 26 A probe into long waits for
medical treatment at Veterans Affairs facilities in Phoenix
found cover-ups of delays and a break-down in ethics but could
not conclude that anyone died as a result of "unacceptable and
troubling lapses" in care.
The Department of Veterans Affairs' inspector general, an
internal watchdog, released a final report on Tuesday
documenting how Phoenix officials masked months-long wait times
to try to achieve two-week targets used for salary and bonus
awards.
The watchdog has found that manipulation of appointment data
is a "systemic problem" around the country, and has since opened
up investigations at 93 other facilities.
The revelations have embarrassed President Barack Obama, who
had promised to improve services for veterans returning from
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The scandal prompted former
Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign in May.
The inspector general said it could not substantiate an
allegation made by a whistleblower in Phoenix that 40 veterans
had died while waiting for care.
"While the case reviews in this report document poor quality
of care, we are unable to conclusively assert that the absence
of timely quality care caused the deaths of these veterans," the
report said.
The report documented 45 cases where "unacceptable and
troubling lapses" in care affected veterans, 28 of whom
experienced "clinically significant delays" in getting treatment
for a range of medical, surgical and mental health issues,
however. Six of those patients died.
The chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs,
Republican Jeff Miller, said the report "paints a very
disturbing picture".
"We have seen no evidence that the corrupt bureaucrats who
created the VA scandal will be purged from the department's
payroll anytime soon," he said.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Senate
Veterans' Affairs Committee, said he was "relieved" the report
did not find patients had died because of delays, but said
officials needed to be held accountable.
The investigation found that while about 1,400 veterans were
on official electronic waiting lists, more than 3,500 additional
people were on hidden wait lists.
"These veterans were at risk of never obtaining their
requested or necessary appointments," the report said, noting
that the officials who ran the Phoenix facilities were aware
unofficial lists existed.
In a statement included with the report, new Veterans
Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald apologized to veterans and
said the department was moving to fix the problems.
Obama on Tuesday announced steps to improve availability of
mental health care for military personnel and told the American
Legion's national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, that
his administration would address the wait lists issue.
"Misconduct we've seen at too many facilities with long wait
times and folks cooking the books is outrageous and
inexcusable," he said.
"What I want you to know directly from me, is we are going
to get to the bottom of these problems, we are going to fix what
is wrong, we are going to do right by your families."
