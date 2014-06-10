By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 Eager to address the crisis
over delays in healthcare for veterans, the U.S. House of
Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday to give thousands
of patients emergency access to private care.
The legislation passed 421-0 as lawmakers moved quickly to
address a crisis that has embarrassed the Obama administration
and worried lawmakers in the run-up to November's mid-term
elections. The Senate is considering a similar bill after the
government found clinics run by Veterans Affairs were hiding
long wait times, during which some veterans are said to have
died.
Both measures would allow veterans access to private health
care providers at VA expense if they are face a long wait or if
they live more than 40 miles (64 km) from a VA facility.
The vote came a day after the VA released an internal audit
that found more than 57,000 veterans were waiting for initial
appointments that could not be scheduled within 90 days, and
another 43,000 had appointments that were more than 90 days
away. Another 64,000 new enrollees in the VA health care system
over the past 10 years had requested appointments that were
never scheduled.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)