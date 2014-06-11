WASHINGTON, June 11 Federal Bureau of
Investigation agents will investigate allegations of wrongdoing
at an Arizona office of the Veterans Affairs department that
became a political problem for President Barack Obama and
forced the VA chief to resign.
On Monday, the VA released an internal audit that found more
than 100,000 veterans were subjected to a wait of 90 days or
more for healthcare appointments, and widespread instances of
schemes to mask the delays to meet targets for bonuses.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said on Wednesday
that "At the Department's direction, the FBI has instructed
agents in its Phoenix office to conduct an investigation into
the allegations related to the VA.
"Federal prosecutors will be working with these
investigators to determine whether there is a basis for criminal
charges," the spokesman said.
The deepening scandal prompted the resignation on May 30 of
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki, a retired Army
general wounded three times in Vietnam.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Aruna Viswanatha; Writing by
Jeff Mason; Editing by Grant McCool)