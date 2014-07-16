By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 16
WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs needs $17.6 billion in additional funding over
the next three years to eliminate long waiting times for
veterans' healthcare appointments, the embattled agency's acting
chief said on Wednesday.
Acting VA Secretary Sloan Gibson told senators that without
additional resources to buy private care and increase internal
capacity, "the wait times just get longer" as more veterans
return from wars, get older and turn to VA for healthcare.
Gibson told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee that the
$17.6 billion request would only last through the 2017 fiscal
year. About $10 billion of the total would be needed to purchase
private care for veterans and hire about 10,000 additional
clinical staff, including about 1,500 physicians.
But to keep ahead of the rising population of veterans
needing VA care, even more money will be needed in the future,
Gibson said.
"These funds represent only the current shortfalls in
clinical staff, space, information technology and purchased care
necessary to provide timely, high-quality care," Gibson said.
The VA has been rocked by scandal in the past three months
over systematic cover-ups of months-long waiting times for
medical appointments at its clinics and hospitals across the
country. In Phoenix, doctors have alleged that some 40 veterans
died as their names languished on secret waiting lists while
officials misrepresented wait-time data to meet targets for
bonus compensation.
The controversy caused retired Army General Eric Shinseki to
resign as VA secretary in late May. President Barack Obama
appointed Gibson, a former banker who joined the VA in February,
to run the department temporarily.
Obama has since nominated Bob McDonald, the former chief
executive of consumer products giant Procter and Gamble Co, to
be secretary. McDonald will face the Senate veterans panel next
week in a confirmation hearing.
Gibson said he had been working with the White House budget
office to develop the funding request.
Both the House and Senate have passed legislation aimed at
speeding care to veterans, allowing them to see private doctors
for two years at VA expense if forced to endure long waits. But
lawmakers are reeling from sticker shock after the Congressional
Budget Office pegged the cost at $35 billion over 10 years.
The number Gibson gave to senators was significantly lower
and would be more geared to purchasing private care in the near
term. Later in the 2014-2017 period, the VA would rely more on
expanding its own internal capacity.
He said that VA would likely be more efficient at caring for
veterans, who tend to be "older, sicker and poorer" than the
general population.
About $6 billion of the $17.6 billion request would cover
construction of new clinics and other facilities, which would
open up about 8 million new appointment slots per year, Gibson
said.
The VA operates the largest U.S. healthcare system,
providing healthcare to nearly 9 million U.S. veterans at some
1,700 facilities, including 150 hospitals and 820 outpatient
clinics.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)