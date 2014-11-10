By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The Veterans Affairs
Department on Monday launched a broad reorganization aimed at
providing a single access point to the agency's services as it
seeks to dig itself out of a massive scandal over long waiting
times for health care.
Under the plan, announced by VA Secretary Bob McDonald on
the eve of the Veterans Day holiday, the VA will appoint a new
chief customer service officer and establish a single website or
phone access point for all VA services by region from medical
care to disability benefits to home loans.
The new customer service officer will report directly to
McDonald, a former chief executive of consumer goods giant
Procter & Gamble Co who took charge of the agency in
July.
"We've begun what may become the largest restructuring in
the department's history," McDonald told a forum sponsored by
the Washington Post on Monday. "We call that reorganization My
VA. That's how we want veterans to view it."
He said the reorganization, which also will combine support
services for various VA divisions, is designed to change the
agency's culture to create better outcomes for veterans.
The VA scandal revealed that regional agency officials in
some cases had covered up months-long waiting lists for medical
appointments in order to meet internal goals that enabled them
to receive bonus awards.
Representative Jeff Miller, the Republican chairman of the
House Veterans Affairs Committee, expressed frustration with the
lack of firings at the agency, despite new disciplinary powers
granted to McDonald in legislation passed in July.
"New plans, initiatives and organizational structures are
all well and good, but they will not produce their intended
results until VA rids itself of the employees who have shaken
veterans' trust in the system. So far VA hasn't done that,"
Miller said in a statement on the VA's restructuring.
On Sunday, McDonald said in an interview with the CBS
program "60 Minutes" that he is considering taking disciplinary
actions, including firings, of up to 1,000 VA staff. He added
that such actions were still arduous, requiring sound legal
grounds and the ability to survive an appeal.
The July legislation also provided $16 billion for the VA to
hire more doctors and nurses and provide outside medical care to
veterans who have to wait 30 days or more for an appointment or
who live more than 40 miles from a VA facility.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by John Whitesides and Tom
Brown)