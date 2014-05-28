WASHINGTON May 28 The Veterans Affairs
department's inspector general on Wednesday substantiated
allegations that staff at Phoenix VA medical facilities used
inappropriate scheduling practices that covered up months-long
wait times for healthcare appointments for veterans.
Releasing an interim report on the Phoenix Health Care
System allegations, the VA inspector general said it identified
1,700 veterans who were waiting for a primary care appointment
but were not listed on the agency's electronic waiting list.
"Most importantly, these veterans were and continue to be at
risk of being forgotten or lost in Phoenix HCS's convoluted
scheduling process," the inspector general's office said in the
report. "As a result, these veterans may never obtain a
requested or required clinical appointment."
The inspector general said that a sample of 226 veterans
waited on average 115 days for their first primary care
appointment at Phoenix-area clinics, far higher than the 26-day
average reported by the Phoenix VA and the department's 14-day
goal.
The report did not, however, reach any conclusion on whether
the delays in these appointments resulted in a delay in
diagnosis or treatment, or deaths. VA doctors in Phoenix have
said that some 40 veterans had died while waiting for
appointment.
The Inspector general said it still needs more clinical
review and analysis of VA and non-VA medical records, death
certificates and autopsy results for those veterans who died
while on a waiting list.
Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican, called for VA
Secretary Eric Shinseki to step down as the report was released,
reversing his previous wait-and-see approach to the VA chief.
"I think it's time for General Shinseki to move on," McCain,
a former Vietnam War prisoner of war, told CNN. "I think it's
reached that point ... this keeps piling up."
The chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee,
Republican Representative Jeff Miller, also called for Shinseki
to quit, saying that the retired four-star Army general "is not
a leader."
Miller also said Attorney General Eric Holder should launch
a criminal investigation into the matter.
"Today the inspector general confirmed beyond a shadow of a
doubt what was becoming more obvious by the day: wait time
schemes and data manipulation are systemic throughout VA and are
putting veterans at risk in Phoenix and across the country,"
Miller said in a statement.
