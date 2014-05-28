(Recasts with details on broadened probes, new McCain comments)
By David Lawder and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 28 Calls for U.S. Veterans
Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign grew louder on
Wednesday as the agency's inspector general confirmed "systemic"
and widespread VA scheduling abuses to cover up long wait times
for veterans' healthcare.
The Department of Veterans Affairs' internal watchdog is
probing manipulation of appointment data at 42 VA medical
centers, up from 26 last week, it said in an interim report on
allegations of secret waiting lists.
"Our reviews at a growing number of VA medical facilities
have thus far provided insight into the current extent of these
inappropriate scheduling issues throughout the VA health care
system," the VA Inspector General's Office said.
The office also said it has confirmed that "inappropriate
scheduling practices are systemic" throughout the Veterans
Health Administration.
The report confirmed allegations that staff at VA medical
facilities in Phoenix significantly understated months-long wait
times for healthcare appointments for veterans. It linked these
actions to performance appraisals, bonus awards and salary
increases for VA executives.
The findings prompted some Republicans and Democrats who had
withheld judgment on Shinseki to call for his immediate
resignation.
"If Secretary Shinseki does not step down voluntarily, then
I call on the president of the United States to relieve him of
his duties," Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona told a
news conference in Phoenix.
"These allegations are not just administrative problems,
these are criminal problems, added McCain, who was a prisoner of
war in Vietnam.
Democratic Senator Mark Udall, who is on the Armed Services
Committee and faces a tough race in November midterm elections,
also called for Shinseki to quit, as did House Armed Services
Committee Chairman Buck McKeon.
Shinseki, a retired four-star Army general, has headed the
VA since early 2009. The inspector general said it has filed 18
reports on VA patient scheduling deficiencies since 2005.
In Phoenix, the inspector general said it identified 1,700
veterans who were waiting for a primary care appointment but who
did not appear on the agency's electronic waiting list.
The inspector general said a sample of 226 veterans waited
on average 115 days for their first primary care appointment at
Phoenix-area clinics, far longer than the 26-day average
reported by the Phoenix VA and the department's 14-day goal.
But the Inspector General's Office said it needed more
information to determine whether the appointment delays resulted
in delayed diagnosis or treatment, or any deaths. VA doctors in
Phoenix have said some 40 veterans had died while waiting for
care.
FINDINGS "TROUBLING," "REPREHENSIBLE"
President Barack Obama "found the findings extremely
troubling," White House spokeswoman Jessica Santillo said,
adding that the VA must take immediate steps to contact veterans
waiting for care.
Last week Obama said Shinseki's job could be on the line
depending on the investigation results.
Shinseki in a statement called the findings "reprehensible"
and directed the Phoenix facility to "immediately triage" the
veterans to get them care.
Shinseki is conducting his own review of scheduling
practices at VA health care facilities nationwide, and was
expected to deliver preliminary results from that effort to
Obama this week.
