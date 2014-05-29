(Adds details from committee hearing)
By David Lawder, Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON May 28 Calls for U.S. Veterans
Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign grew louder on
Wednesday as the agency's inspector general confirmed "systemic"
and widespread VA scheduling abuses to cover up long wait times
for veterans' healthcare.
The Department of Veterans Affairs' internal watchdog is
probing manipulation of appointment data at 42 VA medical
centers, up from 26 last week, it said in an interim report on
allegations of secret waiting lists.
The office said it has confirmed that "inappropriate
scheduling practices are systemic" throughout the Veterans
Health Administration.
The report confirmed allegations that staff at VA medical
facilities in Phoenix significantly understated months-long wait
times for healthcare appointments for veterans. It linked these
actions to performance appraisals, bonus awards and salary
increases for VA executives.
The findings prompted some Republicans and Democrats who had
withheld judgment on Shinseki to call for his immediate
resignation.
"If Secretary Shinseki does not step down voluntarily, then
I call on the president of the United States to relieve him of
his duties," Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona told a
news conference in Phoenix.
The scolding continued during a House Veterans Affairs
Committee hearing on Wednesday night where three VA officials
were asked to testify on the alleged existence and destruction
of a secret wait list identified by whistleblowers in Phoenix.
Dr. Thomas Lynch, the agency's assistant deputy under
secretary for health for clinical operations, said the waiting
list was in fact an "interim work product" meant to hold names
of veterans whose appointments had been cancelled. Lynch said
that the list was properly destroyed after the patients were
rescheduled to avoid keeping unnecessary information on
patients.
His answer did not satisfy members of the committee,
including Chairman Jeff Miller who has called for Shinseki's
resignation and others who chastised the officials for being
blind to the agency's problems.
"How you can stand in a mirror and look at yourself...and
not throw up knowing that you've got people out there?"
Congressman Phil Roe asked Lynch. "They're desperate to get in."
Shinseki, a retired four-star Army general, has headed the
VA since early 2009. The inspector general said it has filed 18
reports on VA patient scheduling deficiencies since 2005.
In Phoenix, the inspector general said it identified 1,700
veterans who were waiting for a primary care appointment but who
did not appear on the agency's electronic waiting list.
The inspector general said a sample of 226 veterans waited
on average 115 days for their first primary care appointment at
Phoenix-area clinics, far longer than the 26-day average
reported by the Phoenix VA and the department's 14-day goal.
But the Inspector General's Office said it needed more
information to determine whether the appointment delays resulted
in delayed diagnosis or treatment, or any deaths. VA doctors in
Phoenix have said some 40 veterans had died while waiting for
care.
FINDINGS "TROUBLING," "REPREHENSIBLE"
President Barack Obama "found the findings extremely
troubling," White House spokeswoman Jessica Santillo said,
adding that the VA must take immediate steps to contact veterans
waiting for care.
Last week Obama said Shinseki's job could be on the line
depending on the investigation results.
Shinseki, in a statement, called the findings
"reprehensible" and directed the Phoenix facility to
"immediately triage" the veterans to get them care.
Shinseki is conducting his own review of scheduling
practices at VA health care facilities nationwide, and was
expected to deliver preliminary results from that effort to
Obama this week.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Susan Cornwell and
Patricia Zengerle in Washington, and David Schwartz in Phoenix;
Editing by Matthew Lewis, Richard Chang and Ken Wills)