May 7 A federal appeals court has reversed a
ruling that ordered a major overhaul of the U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs because of the agency's failure to properly
treat combat-related mental problems.
An 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in San Francisco said it lacked authority to direct changes to
speed treatment of veterans.
It also said it lacked authority to consider challenges to
how the department adjudicates claims.
"As much as we may wish for expeditious improvement in the
way the VA handles mental healthcare and service-related
disability compensation, we cannot exceed our jurisdiction to
accomplish it," Judge Jay Bybee wrote for a 10-1 majority.
The case had been brought by two nonprofit groups, Veterans
for Common Sense and Veterans United for Truth.
Monday's decision overturned a 2-1 ruling last May by a
panel of the same court, which cited the VA's alleged "unchecked
incompetence" in demanding an overhaul. The 9th Circuit later
decided to rehear the case with more judges.
The veterans' groups had claimed the VA's failure to give
timely treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other
mental illnesses was a factor behind a high suicide rate among
returning veterans. The VA said 18 veterans commit suicide per
day.
A lawyer for the groups did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The VA also did not immediately respond.
The case is Veterans for Common Sense et al v. Shinseki et
al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 08-16728.
