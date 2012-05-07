* Court rules only Congress and President can dictate change

* An average of 18 U.S. veterans kill themselves every day

* Suit claims some vets face years of delay getting care

* Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court is planned (Adds planned appeal, comments by lawyer for nonprofits, additional Veterans Affairs mental health staffing)

By Jonathan Stempel

May 7 A federal appeals court has reversed a ruling that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must overhaul how it cares for veterans with combat-related mental health care illnesses.

By a 10-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said it could not conclude that the VA's treatment of veterans, which sometimes causes health care claims to remain unaddressed for several years, was unconstitutional.

The panel said only Congress or the president had authority to direct changes to speed up how veterans are treated. Nonprofit groups contended that because the agency took so long to process claims and allow veterans to get treatment, it contributed to despair that has led to roughly 6,500 suicides among U.S. veterans each year.

"As much as we may wish for expeditious improvement in the way the VA handles mental healthcare and service-related disability compensation, we cannot exceed our jurisdiction to accomplish it," Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the majority.

Citing President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural address, he added: "There can be no doubt that securing exemplary care for our nation's veterans is a moral imperative. But Congress and the president are in far better position 'to care for him who shall have borne the battle.'"

Monday's decision overturned a 2-1 ruling last May by a panel of the same court.

That panel faulted the VA's "unchecked incompetence" in handling post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health claims, often causing veterans to wait four years for benefits.

It demanded that the district court ensure the VA implement appropriate safeguards to ensure timely and, when necessary, immediate mental health care for suicidal vets.

Bybee, however, said that to uphold the May 2011 ruling would "embroil the district court in the day-to-day operation of the VA and, of necessity, require the district court to monitor individual benefits determinations."

Two nonprofit groups, Veterans for Common Sense and Veterans United for Truth, had brought the case, and plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, their lawyer Gordon Erspamer said.

"The court virtually eliminated the ability of veterans to enforce their constitutional rights relating to health care and disability compensation," Erspamer, a lawyer at Morrison & Foerster in San Francisco, said in a phone interview.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued the VA's appeal, declined to comment.

HIGH RATE OF SUICIDES

According to the nonprofits, the VA's failure to provide timely treatment has been a contributing factor to a high suicide rate among veterans.

The VA itself has estimated that 18 veterans commit suicide per day.

About one-fourth of the roughly 25 million U.S. veterans are enrolled in the VA health care system, which includes 153 hospitals and 800 outpatient clinics, last May's ruling said.

On April 19, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki said the department would add about 1,900 workers to its 20,590-person mental health staff.

Suicide accounted for 34,598 U.S. deaths in 2007, making it the country's 10th-leading cause of death, according to the government's National Institute of Mental Health.

Judge Mary Schroeder dissented from Monday's decision.

The majority "leaves millions of veterans - present, past, and future - without any available redress for claims that they face years of delay in having their rights to hard-earned benefits determined," she wrote.

"No one could think this is just or what Congress intended."

Bybee was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush.

Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote the original 2-1 panel ruling, and was joined by Judge Procter Hug. Both were appointed to the bench by President Jimmy Carter. Neither sat on the 11-judge panel that ruled on Monday. Chief Judge Alex Kozinski, who dissented from the original ruling, did sit on the larger panel.

The case is Veterans for Common Sense et al v. Shinseki et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 08-16728. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York and Lily Kuo in Washington; editing by Bill Trott and Cynthia Osterman)