WASHINGTON Aug 26 President Barack Obama, weeks
after signing legislation to fix delays in veterans' healthcare,
will unveil a series of executive actions on Tuesday aimed at
improving access to mental health treatment for former service
members.
Obama will outline the steps in a speech to the American
Legion veterans' organization in Charlotte, North Carolina, the
White House said. His appearance comes after he signed a $16.3
billion bill earlier this month to provide veterans with more
timely medical care and fix problems in the scandal-plagued
Veterans Affairs Department.
The VA was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year after
allegations surfaced that it had covered up the months-long wait
times some veterans had to endure before receiving medical care.
In addition to outlining steps the government is taking to
ensure that "inexcusable delays" in care at some VA facilities
do not happen again, Obama said some of his executive actions
would focus on improving access to mental health treatment.
He said service members leaving the military who are being
treated for mental health conditions would now be automatically
enrolled in a program in which mental health professionals help
them move to VA care.
Currently, service members must be specifically referred to
the program by their Defense Department providers or seek out
the program on their own.
"Additionally, VA will implement a new policy to ensure that
recently discharged service members enrolling in the VA health
care system maintain access to mental health medication
prescribed by an authorized DoD provider regardless of whether
the medication is currently on VA's formulary," the White House
said.
It added that exceptions would occur where the healthcare
provider identifies a safety or clinical reason to make a change
in medication.
Among other steps are the launch of a $34.4 million suicide
prevention study involving 1,800 veterans at 29 VA hospitals and
expanding suicide prevention and mental health training for
healthcare providers and chaplains who work with veterans.
The White House said Obama would also announce a new
voluntary partnership with financial lenders to make it easier
for veterans to get mortgage interest rate reductions and
reduced monthly payments.
