WASHINGTON, June 27 A White House review of the scandal-plagued Veterans Administration has found that a "corrosive culture" has led to personnel problems and that the agency has faced chronic failures.

The review, conducted by a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was aimed at identifying problems and recommending actions that can be taken to improve the Veterans Administration after widespread evidence that military veterans have experienced lengthy delays in getting healthcare.

The White House released results of the review by the official, Rob Nabors, who concluded that while the VA provides quality healthcare, "I also believe that it is clear that there are significant and chronic systemic failures that must be addressed by the leadership at VA." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)