By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30
defended President Barack Obama's choice to lead the troubled
Veterans Administration, stressing that the nominee is a
seasoned manager and dismissing concerns that he may lack a
understanding of issues facing recent war veterans.
Obama announced at the Veterans Administration building that
he is nominating Bob McDonald, a former chief executive of
Procter & Gamble, to be the next secretary of veterans affairs.
Obama called McDonald "one of our nation's most accomplished
business leaders and managers."
"We've got to regain the trust of our veterans with a VA
that is more effective, more efficient and that truly puts
veterans first. Bob is the manager we need to help get this
done," Obama said.
McDonald, 61, would succeed Eric Shinseki, who resigned amid
a scandal over widespread delays in getting healthcare to
veterans.
Unlike Shinseki, McDonald did not spend a career in the
military but instead spent 33 years in the corporate world after
serving in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division and graduating from
the U.S. Military Academy.
Some veterans groups were surprised by the choice and
expressed concern that the White House had not discussed
McDonald with them in advance.
In addition, some expressed concern that McDonald may not
have a contemporary background in the veterans community, which
has tried to help veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan
cope with devastating injuries, combat suicides and to improve
access to mental healthcare.
"He doesn't appear to have had much experience or exposure
to Iraq- or Afghanistan-era veterans so that's something that we
hope he gets up to speed on and in the loop as quickly as
possible," said Alex Nicholson, legislative director for the
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America organization.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, peppered with questions
about McDonald at his daily briefing, said McDonald was chosen
because of his record as a solid manager.
"This is somebody who has a lot of experience and has
enjoyed a lot of success in managing a large company," Earnest
said.
Key senators who will consider McDonald's nomination have
not raised any major concerns, suggesting a confirmation process
that could be relatively free of fireworks.
In fact, McDonald's history of contributing to Republican
political campaigns could end up helping him. The Ohio native
contributed to the campaign of Senator Rob Portman, Republican
of Ohio, who has endorsed him.
McDonald retired abruptly from P&G a year ago in the midst
of a major restructuring at the company.
"He's no-nonsense. He's pragmatic. He does not seek the
limelight," Obama said of McDonald.
McDonald vowed to carry out Obama's promise to turn the VA -
which a White House report found is mired in chronic failures
and suffers from a "corrosive culture" among its employees -
into a more efficient operation.
"If confirmed by the Senate, my priority would be to lead
that transformation. My life's purpose has been to improve the
lives of others," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)