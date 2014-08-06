WASHINGTON Aug 6 President Barack Obama will
travel to a military facility outside Washington on Thursday to
sign a $16.3 billion plan to ease health care delays at Veterans
Affairs facilities as he seeks to restore confidence in an
agency tarnished by the problem.
The legislation, passed just before Congress left for summer
recess, is intended to clear months-long wait lists for
healthcare appointments at VA hospitals and clinics. News that
the agency was covering up the delays led to the ouster of VA
Secretary Eric Shinseki in May.
The measure contains $10 billion in new emergency spending
and allows veterans to use private doctors at the department's
expense if they cannot get an appointment in less than 30 days.
A senior administration official said new leadership at the
VA has accelerated veterans' access to care but acknowledged
that more work needs to be done.
"Over the past several months the American people have been
rightly outraged by stories of misconduct at some VA facilities
across the country," a senior administration official said.
Actions by Congress and newly confirmed Veterans' Affairs
Secretary Robert McDonald are a good start, the official said in
an email. McDonald is due to travel to Phoenix to tour
facilities that were at the center of the scandal, the official
added.
McDonald "has truly hit the ground running," the official
said.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bernard Orr)