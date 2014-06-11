(Adds Senate vote tally, background, quotes, paragraphs 2, 5-9,
By David Lawder and Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan measure aimed at easing
healthcare delays for veterans by giving them more access to
private care and allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to
open more clinics and hire more medical staff.
The 93-3 vote in the Democratic-led Senate followed
unanimous passage on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House
of Representatives of a similar bill to address a crisis that
has embarrassed the Obama administration and prompted Veterans
Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to quit.
Lawmakers must now iron out differences between the House
and Senate versions before voting on a final package that could
be signed into law by President Barack Obama.
The Senate measure matches several provisions passed by the
House to address a crisis unfolding in the run-up to November's
congressional elections.
The senators who authored the bill emphasized the need for
urgency. It was crafted by Senate Veterans Affairs Committee
Chairman Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, and
Republican John McCain of Arizona, a state where 40 veterans are
said to have died while waiting months for appointments at VA
clinics in Phoenix.
"If there is a definition of emergency, I would say that
this legislation fits," McCain said.
"We've got to get a good bill on the president's desk next
week," Sanders said.
Before passing the bill, senators voted 75-19 to turn aside
objections to its cost raised by Republican Jeff Sessions of
Alabama. "I feel strongly we've got to do the right thing for
our veterans. But I don't think we should create a blank check,
an unlimited entitlement program, now," Sessions said.
Sessions and two other Republicans, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin
and Bob Corker of Tennessee, voted against the bill's passage.
Provisions passed by both chambers would allow veterans to
visit private doctors at VA expense if they are forced to endure
long waits for appointments at VA clinics or live more than 40
miles (64 km) away, and would give the VA secretary more power
to fire or demote employees for poor performance.
The Senate measure also matches earlier House-passed
legislation that authorizes the VA to sign leases for 26 new
clinics in 18 states.
The bill would require an emergency supplemental
appropriation, which Sanders estimated at under $2 billion,
mainly for the opening of the 26 clinics.
Among differences between the House and Senate versions are
that the House proposes a top-to-bottom review of all aspects of
VA's health care system, while the Senate calls for a review of
appointment scheduling practices and systems. The Senate version
offers protections for VA employees not in the House bill.
The VA operates the largest U.S. healthcare system, with 151
hospitals and 827 outpatient clinics serving 8.9 million
veterans.
The FBI said on Wednesday it has opened a criminal
investigation of an Arizona VA office.
(Reporting by Will Dunham and David Lawder; Editing by Jim
Loney, Peter Cooney and Cynthia Osterman)