WASHINGTON, June 25 The Department of Veterans
Affairs on Wednesday announced the departure of two senior
officials in the wake of a scandal over concealed and extensive
delays in providing medical care for veterans.
Robert Jesse, the current acting undersecretary for health,
will complete his four-year term as principal deputy
undersecretary for health on July 2, the Veterans' Affairs
department said in a statement. In addition, Will Gunn, the
department's general counsel, has resigned.
The undersecretary for health leads the programs of the
Veterans' Health Administration, which runs the sprawling VA
health system. Outrage erupted when it became known that
officials hid that veterans were being made to wait for lengthy
periods to get primary medical care and that in some cases those
delays led to deaths.
At a hearing earlier this month, Jesse had to defend at a
hearing of the House of Representatives Veterans Affairs
Committee his timing in informing lawmakers about an outbreak of
Legionnaires' Disease at a veterans' hospital.
Carolyn Clancy, the agency's assistant deputy undersecretary
for health, will take his place and be named the interim
undersecretary for health, the VA said.
"Dr. Clancy will be charged with the department's top
priority - getting veterans off of wait lists and in to see
their doctors," Acting VA Secretary Sloan Gibson said. "She
will also lead our efforts on immediate, national reforms to
accelerate access to care and restore trust among our veterans."
Obama accepted the resignation of former VA Secretary Eric
Shinseki last month over the scandal.
When news of delays first broke, Robert Petzel, the
undersecretary for health at the time, stepped down.
The agency will conduct a search for a permanent replacement
for the health undersecretary post, Gibson said. Obama has also
pledged to name a new VA secretary.
Principal Deputy General Counsel Tammy Kennedy will serve as
acting general counsel, the agency said.
Earlier this month the VA said an internal audit found more
than 100,000 veterans had been subjected to a wait of 90 days or
more for appointments at medical facilities nationwide.
It also found that staff at 76 percent of the facilities
surveyed said they had been instructed at least once to
misrepresent appointment data. Doctors at VA clinics in Phoenix
have alleged that some 40 veterans died while waiting for care.
