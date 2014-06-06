By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, June 6
Department of Veterans Affairs said on Friday the agency is
putting out bids for "purchased care" that would allow veterans
to be treated at other hospitals at the VA's expense while
cutting backlogs at its facilities.
"In far too many instances, in far too many locations, we
have let our veterans down," Sloan Gibson told reporters after a
tour of the sprawling Audie Murphy VA Medical Center in San
Antonio.
VA hospitals and clinics will be open during non-traditional
hours to expand coverage, said Gibson, who was appointed acting
secretary of the department on May 30.
U.S. lawmakers engaged in bipartisan talks this week to
address delays in the delivery of health care for military
veterans. The talks came after former VA Secretary Eric Shinseki
resigned in late May amid a scandal over widespread schemes to
mask care delays and protect staff bonus awards and salary
increases.
"We have lost an awful lot of trust, and we have work to do
to earn it back," Gibson said. "With veterans, we will do that
one veteran at a time."
Gibson said repeatedly that VA managers and administrators
who are found to have engaged in what he called "breaches of
integrity" will be held accountable.
U.S. Representative Lamar Smith, a Texas Republican who had
complained to Gibson about improper management at the Audie
Murphy hospital, said he was pleased with Gibson's comments
during the visit.
"We need swift action and strong resolve to fix the broken
system at the VA," Smith said.
In Phoenix, where cover-up schemes first surfaced, doctors
said 40 veterans had died while awaiting care.
"I will personally meet with the families of any veterans
who died after failing to get care," Gibson said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)