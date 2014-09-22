By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Former New York City Mayor
Rudy Giuliani said on Monday he would defend Activision Blizzard
Inc in a lawsuit filed by former Panamanian dictator
Manuel Noriega over his depiction in the company's popular "Call
of Duty: Black Ops II" video game.
As co-counsel, Giuliani will defend Activision on the
grounds that Noriega's depiction in the game is protected under
the right to free speech.
"What's astonishing is that Manuel Noriega, a notorious
dictator who is in prison for the heinous crimes he committed,
is upset about being portrayed as a criminal and enemy of the
state in the game 'Call of Duty,'" Giuliani said in a statement.
"Quite simply, it's absurd."
Noriega, 80, filed the lawsuit in July in Los Angeles
Superior Court, saying the company was using his image in the
game without his permission.
Seeking unspecified damages, Noriega said Activision had
portrayed him as "the culprit of numerous fictional heinous
crimes," including kidnapping and murder, to heighten the game's
realism and increase sales.
Activision said in a statement that the stories in the "Call
of Duty" franchise were based on actual events. Noriega's
lawsuit, it said, would have a chilling effect on all sorts of
movies and works of art that portray historical and political
figures.
Noriega was the military dictator of Panama from 1983 to
1989, when his rule ended with a U.S. invasion.
He was later indicted in the United States on drug and
racketeering charges. He was convicted in 1992 and served in
prison until 2010, when he was he was extradited to France to
serve a sentence there. France then sent him to Panama, where he
remains in jail for crimes committed during his rule.
Giuliani held two terms as New York City mayor, including
during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Von
Ahn)