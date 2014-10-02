WASHINGTON Oct 2 The United States on Thursday partially lifted a long-time ban on lethal weapon sales to Vietnam to help the country improve its maritime security, a historic move that comes nearly 40 years after the end of the Vietnam War.

"The State Department has taken steps to allow for the future transfer of maritime security-related defense articles to Vietnam," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.

State Department officials told a separate briefing that sales of any specific weapons would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

They said the decision follows some progress by Vietnam on human rights issues, including the release of 11 political prisoners, although they cautioned that a further easing of the ban would require additional steps. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)