BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings says pre-sales value for February was RMB6.41 billion
* For month of February 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB6.41 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Export-Import Bank board of directors on Thursday voted not to proceed with financing of U.S. exports to help build a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam, a bank official said.
The decision was made after a "careful environmental review" of the 1,200-megawatt power plant, the official said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI, March 6 Qatar Reinsurance Co, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co, has revised to the 5.125 percent area the price guidance for its planned $450 million perpetual bond issue, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Thursday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange, using the proceeds to pay off debt and buy land.