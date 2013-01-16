WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday approved steep punitive duties on tens of millions of dollars of steel garment hangers from Vietnam.

With a 6-0 vote, the panel ruled that U.S. producers have been materially injured by imports that the U.S. Commerce Department previously determined were subsidized and unfairly priced.

The action clears the way for the Commerce Department to slap anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the hangers.

Last month, the department announced anti-dumping duty rates ranging from 157 percent to 220.68 percent and countervailing duty rates ranging from 31.58 percent to 90.42 percent.

The United States imported $31.98 million of the hangers from Vietnam in 2011, the Commerce Department said.