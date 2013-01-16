U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday approved steep punitive duties on tens of millions of dollars of steel garment hangers from Vietnam.
With a 6-0 vote, the panel ruled that U.S. producers have been materially injured by imports that the U.S. Commerce Department previously determined were subsidized and unfairly priced.
The action clears the way for the Commerce Department to slap anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the hangers.
Last month, the department announced anti-dumping duty rates ranging from 157 percent to 220.68 percent and countervailing duty rates ranging from 31.58 percent to 90.42 percent.
The United States imported $31.98 million of the hangers from Vietnam in 2011, the Commerce Department said.
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)