By Jonathan Kaminsky
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Feb 25 Viking Cruises Ltd
will establish its first North American beachhead, a homeport in
New Orleans, and will offer cruises up the Mississippi River
starting in 2017, the company and Louisiana officials announced.
The move is seen as an effort to capitalize on rapidly
growing interest in river cruises, which involve much smaller
vessels than most ocean liners.
The company - whose boats ply the rivers of Europe, Russia,
China, Southeast Asia and Egypt - will begin cruising the
Mississippi with two boats in late 2017, it said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The cruise line plans to expand its fleet on the river to
six by 2019, it said.
Depending on the season, the cruises will go as far north as
Memphis, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri, or St. Paul, Minnesota,
the company said.
Currently, the cruise market on the United States' biggest
river is limited, Mike Driscoll, editor of the trade publication
Cruise Week said in a telephone interview.
"The view is that Viking is going to create that market,"
Driscoll said.
"We are excited about the prospect of bringing modern river
cruising to the Mississippi," Viking Cruises Chairman Torstein
Hagen said in the statement issued by Viking and Louisiana Bobby
Jindal's office.
Each boat will carry up to 300 passengers, about a tenth of
the capacity of most oceangoing cruise ships, the company said.
The vessels are expected to dock near New Orleans' historic
French Quarter.
The enterprise is expected to bring 416 jobs to Louisiana,
Jindal's office said.
Viking Cruises, a privately held company whose operational
headquarters is in Basel, Switzerland, was established in 1997
by a Scandinavian and Dutch consortium led by Hagen.
The riverboat company has turned its eye to the seas. It
plans to being offering cruises in the Baltic and Mediterranean
this spring.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)